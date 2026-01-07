Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $85.73, marking a -12.06% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 33.84% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.27 million, indicating a 1893.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $54.87 million. These totals would mark changes of -60.61% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

