Why AST SpaceMobile Is the Bigger Winner of the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Joint Venture

A trio of mega-cap communication services providers just announced a joint venture to extend mobile connectivity for wireless customers by using satellite-based, direct-to-service technologies.

Last week, AT&T (NYSE: T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) announced an initiative to deliver resilient connectivity and create the best and most diverse ecosystem for wireless and satellite products and services.

According to a press release, “the proposed collaboration by the three largest U.S. mobile network operators is expected to accelerate the technical integration, enhance customer experience, enhance coverage and help eliminate dead zones across the United States in partnership with the entire wireless industry.”

That’s good news for customers in areas with weak or no connectivity. But it’s even better news for shareholders of space-based, direct-to-device (D2D) cellular broadband network provider and aerospace upstart AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS).

AST SpaceMobile’s Strategic Partnerships Are Central to Its Growth Story

Following a galactic Q1 2026 earnings miss on May 11, the SpaceX competitor has actually seen its stock rise.

Shares of ASTS are up more than 5% since reporting earnings, as the miss failed to overshadow the fact that the company remains in aggressive growth mode.

Its BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 satellites are tentatively scheduled for a mid-June deployment as the company aims to have approximately 45 satellites in orbit by the end of this year. And while AST SpaceMobile’s growth trajectory has played a role in its recent stock performance, so too has the announcement of the joint venture through three of its existing strategic partners.

The decision by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to join forces in an effort to fill coverage gaps through satellite-based D2D technologies is an immediate boon for AST SpaceMobile. The first and perhaps most obvious reason why is that the announcement serves as validation for the telecom industry’s expansion into space-based services.

By combining forces with their biggest rivals, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are demonstrating how their massive respective subscriber bases will have access to AST SpaceMobile’s offerings via a unified platform.

An AT&T press release noted that “collectively, satellite services function as supplementary components to the core wireless services customers depend on,” adding that “by collaborating on this [joint venture], the partners will be able to enhance convenience for their customers, enable competition and foster innovation and growth within the industry.”

The move will immediately expand AST SpaceMobile’s total addressable market in the United States, substantiating the early-revenue company’s efforts to rapidly expand its BlueBird satellite constellation while lowering systemic commercial risk.

The Joint Venture Is a Challenge to SpaceX’s Grip on the Space-Based D2D Market

While the three major carriers boast about having 4G LTE and 5G networks that are capable of reaching up to 99% of the U.S. population, those services are highly concentrated.

In terms of actual geography, there are roughly 500,000 square miles of U.S. land that falls into a terrestrial dead zone.

That has been a massive opportunity for SpaceX’s Starlink, which provides D2D services via Starlink Mobile, most notably through T-Mobile’s communication network. As a result, the Elon Musk-led company controls an estimated 90% of the commercial satellite broadband market and 60% of all active broadband-providing satellites.

According to Wireless Estimator, that market dominance was the principal motivator for the big three carriers to create an alliance, which enables them to circumvent Musk’s ability to dictate service terms. The joint venture between AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon signals a push for a more competitive landscape, which will enable multiple space-based operators—including AST SpaceMobile—to take market share from SpaceX.

The competitive ambitions were reinforced by comments from AT&T CEO John Stankey, who, in the wake of the agreement, said, "This collaboration not only makes connectivity easier; it strengthens America’s communications leadership."

In the same article, Wireless Estimator noted that the joint venture sends a message to the market—and to potential SpaceX investors—that the companies intend to maintain control over how satellite connectivity reaches their customers.

As the primary D2D broadband service competitor to Starlink, AST SpaceMobile is poised to benefit from that more competitive environment.

Investors Will Need to Remain Patient

Long term, the growth story remains intact.

The Midland, Texas-based company’s stock continues to deal with elevated volatility, as evidenced by its current beta of 2.60.

However, the company’s balance sheets look strong despite a sizable debt load that is typical of high-growth companies.

AST SpaceMobile reported $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of March 31. Additionally, its financial health has been in the TradeSmith Green Zone for over 13 months.

The copmany only recently begun generating revenue, but backing from partners including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD), real estate investment trust American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Google, and the U.S. federal government suggests the company still has meaningful long-term potential despite continued stock volatility. Buy-and-hold investors who can mute the short-term noise are likely to be rewarded.

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