Why Assurant (AIZ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Assurant in Focus

Assurant (AIZ) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -6.41% since the start of the year. The insurer is paying out a dividend of $0.63 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.05% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.6% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.63%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.52 is up 3.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Assurant has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.88%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Assurant's current payout ratio is 27%, meaning it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AIZ is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $9.53 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 11.46%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that AIZ is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

