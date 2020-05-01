Why Assurant (AIZ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Assurant in Focus

Assurant (AIZ) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -18.95% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.63 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.37%. In comparison, the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield is 3.07%, while the S&P 500's yield is 2.11%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.52 is up 3.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Assurant has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.55%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Assurant's payout ratio is 30%, which means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AIZ for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $9.41 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.06%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AIZ presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

