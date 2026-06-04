Why Is Assurant (AIZ) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Assurant (AIZ). Shares have added about 5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Assurant due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

AIZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Solid Investment Income



Assurant, Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 net operating income of $5.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. The bottom line increased 76% year over year. Quarterly results benefited from lower reportable catastrophes, solid performance in both Global Lifestyle and Global Housing, and earnings growth across both Connected Living and Global Automotive. It was partially offset by higher expenses.



Total revenues increased 11.4% year over year to $3.4 billion, driven by higher net earned premiums and fees, other income, and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. Net investment income was up 27.9% year over year to $159.6 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $133 million.



Total benefits, losses and expenses increased 6.7% to $3 billion, mainly due to higher underwriting, selling, general, and administrative expenses, and interest expense. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2.9 billion.

Segmental Performance of AIZ

Revenues at Global Housing increased 11.5% year over year to $769.8 million, primarily driven by higher Total net earned premiums, fees, and other income and net investment income. The figure was higher than our estimate of $737.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA doubled year over year to $236.7 million, primarily due to $132.3 million of lower pre-tax reportable catastrophes. The figure was higher than our estimate of $207.8 million.



Revenues at Global Lifestyle rose 11.3% year over year to $2.6 billion. The increase was primarily driven by higher net earned premiums, fees and other income and net investment income. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $236.7 million increased 20% year over year, driven by double-digit earnings growth across both Connected Living and Global Automotive. Connected Living results benefited from subscriber growth in mobile protection programs and trade-in performance. Global Automotive results increased from higher investment income, including the gain noted above, and improved loss experience. The figure was higher than our estimate of $169.8 million.



Adjusted EBITDA loss at Corporate & Other was $31.9 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA loss of $28 million, primarily due to organic investments to support our Home Warranty business. It was partially offset by higher investment income from higher assets.

Financial Position of AIZ

Liquidity was $836 million as of March 31, 2026, which was $611 million higher than the company’s current targeted minimum level of $225 million. Total assets decreased 1.4% to $35.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, from the end of 2025. Total shareholders’ equity came in at $5.8 billion and remains unchanged year over year.

Assurant’s Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

In the first quarter, Assurant repurchased shares for $125 million. From April 1 through May 1, 2026, AIZ repurchased shares for $30 million. It now has $620 million remaining under the current repurchase authorization. AIZ’s total dividends amounted to $44 million in the reported quarter.

Assurant Provides Guidance for 2026

Assurant expects adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, to increase by low single digits. Global Lifestyle adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by approximately 10% with contributions from Connected Living and Global Automotive. Global Housing adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, is expected to decline only modestly.



Corporate and Other adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to approximate $140 million, reflecting organic investments in the Home Warranty business. Assurant expects adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, per diluted share growth rate to increase in the low single digits. AIZ also expects depreciation expense of approximately $180 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 19% to 21%, and continues to expect interest expense of approximately $113 million and amortization of purchased intangible assets of approximately $70 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Assurant has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Assurant has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Assurant is part of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Over the past month, CNO Financial (CNO), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

CNO reported revenues of $1.05 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.1%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares with $0.79 a year ago.

CNO is expected to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for CNO. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.