Why ASML (ASML) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $795.60, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers have depreciated by 2.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.44, up 4.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.66 billion, indicating a 5.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.30 per share and a revenue of $30.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.71% and +1.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, ASML possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.42.

We can additionally observe that ASML currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.