Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ashland (ASH). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ashland due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ashland’s Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed

Ashland recorded a loss of $742 million or $16.21 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended June 30) compared with a profit of $6 million or 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.04 per share, down from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.49. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.

Sales were down 14.9% year over year to $463 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.4 million. Sales for the fiscal third quarter were adversely impacted by the portfolio optimization actions involving curtailing or divesting certain lower-margin products, lower volumes in Specialty Additives and Personal Care, and reduced pricing in Life Sciences and Intermediates.

Segment Highlights

Life Sciences: Sales in the segment were down 17% year over year to $162 million in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was $170 million. The decline was primarily caused by the divestiture of the Neutraceuticals division and the exit of the low-margin nutrition offerings.

Personal Care: Sales in the division declined 16% year over year to $147 million. The metric met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The decrease was mostly due to portfolio optimization, mainly attributed to the divestiture of the Avoca business line.

Specialty Additives: Sales in the segment fell 13% year over year to $131 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124 million. The decline was mostly due to the exit from the low-margin construction business to optimize the portfolio.

Intermediates: Sales in the segment went down 8% year over year to $33 million. The figure also missed the consensus estimate of $34.8 million. The overall sales decreased, mostly due to lower prices.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $207 million at the end of the quarter, up around 23.2% sequentially. Long-term debt was $1,382 million, up roughly 3.4% over the same time frame.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year, Ashland now expects sales to be in the range of $1.825-$1.85 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be $400-$410 million, narrowing from the previous estimate of $1.825-$1.9 billion and $400-$420 million, respectively.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.68% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Ashland has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Ashland has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ashland is part of the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Over the past month, Sherwin-Williams (SHW), a stock from the same industry, has gained 10.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Sherwin-Williams reported revenues of $6.31 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.7%. EPS of $3.38 for the same period compares with $3.70 a year ago.

Sherwin-Williams is expected to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Sherwin-Williams has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

