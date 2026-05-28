Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 16.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ashland (ASH). Shares have added about 16.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ashland due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Ashland Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Ashland’s Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss on Weak Pricing, Intermediates Weakness

Ashland recorded income from continuing operations of $15 million or 32 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 31, 2026) compared with income of $30 million or 63 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 91 cents per share, down 8% from the year-ago quarter figure of 99 cents. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents.

Sales were up around 1% year over year to $482 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490.8 million. Sales for the second quarter benefited from strength in Personal Care, resilient performance in Life Sciences and stabilization in Specialty Additives, partly offset by softness in Intermediates and lower pricing across segments.

Segment Highlights

Life Sciences: Sales in the segment were flat year over year at $172 million in the reported quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million. Performance reflected higher sales volumes within pharma applications, where demand remained resilient across most regions

Personal Care: Sales in the division increased 3% year over year to $150 million. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153 million. The year-over-year rise was driven by double-digit growth across the global platform, led by robust momentum in biofunctional actives, continued traction in microbial protection and strong execution across key care ingredients categories.

Specialty Additives: Sales in the segment were flat year over year at $134 million and were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Performance reflected stable volumes driven by strong execution and continued share gains in coatings and performance specialties.

Intermediates: Sales in the segment went down 5% year over year to $35 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.3 million. The decrease reflected stable market conditions in a trough environment, with lower BDO demand and pricing versus the prior year, as well as commercial and operating impacts related to the Calvert City outage.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $343 million at the end of the quarter, up around 12.8% sequentially. Long-term debt was $1,374 million, down roughly 0.9% from the prior quarter.

Outlook

For fiscal 2026, Ashland expects sales to be in the range of $1.835-$1.870 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be $385-$400 million. Adjusted EPS, excluding intangible amortization, is forecast to deliver mid-to-high single-digit growth, while ongoing free cash flow conversion is targeted at roughly 50% of adjusted EBITDA, with capital expenditure of about $100 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.4% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ashland has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Ashland has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.