Why Asana's Shares Popped 14.7% in Trading on Thursday

Travis Hoium
What happened

Shares of tech stock Asana (NYSE: ASAN) jumped as much as 14.7% in trading Thursday after the company reported third-quarter 2020 results. Shares slid some as the day went on, but they were still up 8% at 3 p.m. EST.

So what

The work management platform's revenue jumped 55% in the quarter to $58.9 million, and net loss ballooned to $73.3 million, or $0.65 per share. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $0.34 per share, which was three cents better than analysts were expecting.

A growth stock like Asana isn't going to be judged based on losses at this point in time, so investors are focused entirely on top-line growth. And the revenue growth was impressive, bolstered by a 58% jump in customers spending over $5,000 per year to 8,938 and a 104% increase in those spending over $50,000 to 318 customers.

Now what

Asana's product certainly has traction in the market, and its revenue growth is impressing investors already. But I'm concerned that losses as a percentage of revenue are growing instead of decreasing as the company gets bigger. That's why I'm skeptical of the pop today as much as I like Asana's products long term.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

