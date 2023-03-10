Why Asana Stock Popped This Week

What happened

Shares of project management tool Asana (NYSE: ASAN) jumped 27.2% from last week's market close to Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported a solid quarter. Shares have given up some of those gains and are up 19.9% for the week as of 11 a.m. ET, but that's still a great week.

So what

Quarterly revenue was up 34% to $150.2 million, which beat the $145.2 million that analysts expected, but Asana still had an operating loss of $99.2 million, or 66% of revenue.

From a cash-flow perspective, which excludes extremely high stock-based compensation expenses, Asana had negative $31.1 million in operating cash flow, which was better than the $39.3 million burned a quarter earlier.

There's clearly a lot of growth, but Asana isn't yet turning a profit. One person who thinks the company will eventually is CEO Dustin Moskovitz, who said he plans to buy up to 30 million shares of the company's stock.

Now what

Asana is starting to show some signs it is going to start exploiting the operating leverage it should have in the business. Revenue is expected to grow 17% to 18% to $638 million to $648 million while the non-GAAP (adjusted) operating loss is expected to fall from $207.3 million to between $120 million and $130 million.

Revenue is growing and losses are getting smaller. Those are steps in the right direction that the market is cheering for today. It's a long road ahead, but this could be a great stock if management can keep costs under control.

10 stocks we like better than Asana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Asana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Asana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Asana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.