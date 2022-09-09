Why Asana Stock Exploded Higher This Week

What happened

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) climbed sharply higher this week, surging as much as 36.6%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of the market close on Thursday, the stock was still up 30.8%.

The catalysts that drove the workplace collaboration and planning specialist higher were bullish financial results, a more robust outlook, and a bullish insider purchase.

For the fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended July 31), Asana generated record revenue of $134.9 million, up 51% year over year. The company continues to run in the red, as its non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.34 expanded from $0.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Both numbers sailed past expectations, however, as analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $127.8 million and a loss per share of $0.39.

Asana's customer count climbed, ending the quarter with 131,000 paying customers, up 22% year over year. Furthermore, customers are spending increasingly more. Those spending $5,000 or more annually grew 64% year over year, those spending $50,000 grew 91%, and those spending $100,000 more than doubled. As a result, its net dollar-based retention rate was 120%.

Finally, Asana raised its full-year guidance. The company now expects revenue of roughly $546 million, or growth of roughly 45% at the midpoint of its guidance, up from its prior estimate of 39% growth.

The robust financial results aside, there are other reasons to be bullish. In conjunction with its earnings release, Asana announced that it had sold $350 million in Class A stock in a private placement to none other than the company's CEO, Dustin Moskovitz. A purchase of this magnitude by an insider suggests that he has a high degree of confidence about the future trajectory of the business.

Moskovitz was already the largest individual shareholder of Asana stock, owning nearly 92 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. Given his intimate knowledge of the inner workings at Asana and the company's future prospects, it's a huge vote of confidence that he continues to accumulate shares at such a breakneck pace.

Given the robust results, increased guidance, and high insider confidence, Asana stock is a buy.

