Why Artius Acquisition Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Artius Acquisition (Nasdaq: AACQ) (NASDAQ: AACQ.U) have popped today, up by 16% as of 11:15 a.m. EST, following a Bloomberg report from Friday evening that the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is in talks to merge with Origin Materials. Negotiations are ongoing and may not result in a deal, according to the report.

So what

Artius went public last summer and was initially targeting the fintech sector, so the speculation suggests that it's now exploring other industries. The SPAC was co-founded by former Worldpay CEO Charles Drucker, but the company noted in its prospectus that Drucker is party to a non-compete agreement until July 31, 2021 that could limit the potential targets to merge with. That may be why Artius is now reportedly looking outside of fintech.

Image source: Getty Images.

Origin Materials is an industrial materials company that's developing an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic that's made entirely out of plants. Instead of getting carbon from petroleum, the company uses biomass harvested from wood.

Now what

Origin Materials has a growing list of prominent partners and customers that include many food giants such as PepsiCo, Danone, and Nestle, among others. The company also helped create the NaturALL Bottle Alliance, a research group tasked with accelerating the development of sustainable packaging with some of those larger companies. Meanwhile, investors have been broadly clamoring for companies related to renewable energy and decarbonization.

No financial details were included in the report, but Artius has approximately $725 million in its trust account.

10 stocks we like better than Artius Acquisition Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Artius Acquisition Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nestle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.