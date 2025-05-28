Why Artificial Intelligence Stock Tempus AI Is Tumbling Today

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) company Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) are down to the tune of 15.6% as of 11:13 a.m. ET on Wednesday, upended by a warning from investment management outfit Spruce Point Capital Management.

Just consider the source, and the fact that Spruce Point has something to gain by Tempus AI stock's pullback.

Why the name seems familiar

If the name rings a bell, it may be because California Representative Nancy Pelosi disclosed a bullish stake in the company in January of this year, just months after its June 2024 initial public offering. The company's AI-powered platform helps pharmaceutical developers optimize the creation, testing, and commercialization of new drugs, saving time and money.

The potential for such a tool is obvious, as is the reason for Pelosi's interest. Indeed, analysts expect revenue growth of nearly 80% this year and 25% next year, en route to a projected swing to profitability in 2027.

Not every observer is impressed, though, or even convinced. Spruce Point Capital Management publicly cautioned all investors on Wednesday that "Tempus Founder Eric Lefkofsky and his associates have a history of promoting disruptive technology companies, cashing out early, and leaving public shareholders with losses or lackluster returns." All told, Spruce believes Tempus AI stock's value is 50% to 60% below its price prior to Wednesday's plunge.

To be fair, there's some validity to Spruce Point's concerns.

But keep them in perspective. Spruce Point Capital Management and its clients have short positions in Tempus AI stock, meaning they benefit if this ticker loses value. Also bear in mind that one of Spruce's acknowledged focuses is short-selling. In other words, the firm regularly makes such bearish cases for companies, then profits when they decline.

Not a new reason to steer clear

Again, it's not that Spruce's points are incorrect, or that its conclusions are unreasonable. Much of the risk voiced today was already known and accepted, though, and built into this volatile stock's price. Risk is the norm for stocks of this ilk.

That said, it's worth noting that well-established pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Henry Ford Health, and the Mayo Clinic, as well as several universities and research hospitals, are using Tempus AI's technology. Although not all of these partnerships and collaboration efforts will necessarily translate into profitable revenue, the caliber and sheer quantity of organizations interested in Tempus AI's capabilities speak volumes.

Bottom line? There's plenty of risk here, to be sure. But there's no new or additional risk being injected by Spruce Point's warning. If you were willing to take this risk yesterday, nothing's actually changed in the meantime except the stock's price.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

