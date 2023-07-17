Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock C3.ai Crushed the Market Today

What happened

As if they needed it given their recent popularity, a clutch of stocks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) got a boost on Monday. One of the more high-profile companies in the sphere, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), increased by just over 4% in value, a rate that well exceeded the S&P 500's 0.4% gain. An encouraging media report about the boom in popularity of AI "agents" helped provide the lifts for C3.ai and its peers.

That morning, Reuters published a story highlighting the dramatic rise in demand for AI solutions to help power digital "helpers."

Companies are entranced by the idea of saving capital by adopting such solutions to handle relatively straightforward tasks required for their businesses. The news agency pointed out that experimental AI systems that power such functionalities are attracting billions of dollars in fresh investment.

This clearly provides an opportunity for the existing AI specialists on the market, among which is C3.ai. That opportunity could diversify the company's business effectively, too; at the moment, it is heavily dependent on one client, Baker Hughes, which operates in the oil and gas industry.

C3.ai is, at the risk of stating the obvious, far from the only AI-centric company on the scene.

However, as the Reuters article points out, there is something of a gold rush for useful and reliable AI solutions, and the sharply increased demand comes from enterprises in a wide range of businesses. If C3.ai -- not to mention its growing number of peers and rivals -- can figure out clever ways of satisfying this hunger, it (and they) could benefit very handsomely.

