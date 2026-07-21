Why Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) ended the recent trading session at $6.05, demonstrating a +1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Array Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking a 56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $323.84 million, indicating a 10.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.73 per share and a revenue of $1.45 billion, indicating changes of +8.96% and +13.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Array Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% higher. As of now, Array Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.81 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ARRY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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