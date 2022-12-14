Why Arqit Quantum Stock Dived by Nearly 18% Today

What happened

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ) stock couldn't get over the hump of Hump Day. The next-generation computing specialist's share price tumbled by almost 18% on Wednesday, no thanks to the disclosure of a regulatory investigation and an annual earnings report that was not warmly welcomed by investors.

So what

Arqit, which concentrates on the rather niche field of quantum-safe encryption, booked $20 million in revenue for its fiscal 2022, well up from the $48,000 in the same period last year, although it must be mentioned that the company only started earning revenue in the second half of its fiscal 2021.

As for the bottom line, Arqit's non-IFRS (adjusted) loss before was $52.3 million, notably steeper than the $15.6 million deficit of fiscal 2021.

Few, if any, analysts track Arqit stock, so these results could not be measured against pundit expectations.

Now what

Separately, and more worryingly, The Wall Street Journal reported the company is facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the way it came to the stock market. As with many market debuts these days, Arqit became a publicly traded entity through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with an entity called Centricus Acquisition Corp.

The nature of the probe wasn't disclosed by the company, although the Journal quoted it as saying that it is cooperating with the regulator.

No one likes to hear about one of their investments being under a regulator's microscope, and they aren't fond of deepening net losses. On one ugly day, Arqit disclosed that it was going through both; no wonder its stock price cratered.

10 stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Arqit Quantum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.