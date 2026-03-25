Why Arm's New AI Chip Is a Game Changer. Time to Buy the Stock?

Key Points

Arm Holdings is launching its first in-house processor, the AGI CPU, with Meta Platforms serving as its lead partner and co-developer.

Management expects the new chip to generate $15 billion in annual revenue in about five years.

While shares aren't cheap, that doesn't mean the stock isn't a buy given this new development.

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After decades of relying almost entirely on a licensing and royalty business model, Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) is shaking up the semiconductor industry. The British chip designer announced this week that it is launching its first-ever in-house silicon product: a data center processor built specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Partnering with Meta Platforms as its lead co-developer, Arm is targeting the booming demand for compute infrastructure capable of running agentic AI (systems designed to act on behalf of users with minimal human oversight). And this strategic shift comes with some staggering financial projections from management.

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But with the stock already trading at a steep premium, investors must ask whether these new targets are big enough to justify buying the stock today.

A structural shift in the business model

For years, Arm's power-efficient architecture has dominated the smartphone market and steadily gained ground in data centers. But the company's financial upside was always capped by its business model. Arm licensed its designs to chipmakers and collected a royalty based on the number of units sold.

Now, Arm is capturing more of the value chain.

The company's new AGI CPU is a fully developed data center processor optimized for AI inference.

"With the expansion into delivering production silicon with our Arm AGI CPU, we are giving partners more choices all built on Arm's foundation of high-performance, power-efficient computing, to support agentic AI infrastructure at global scale," CEO Rene Haas said in the company's press release.

By building the chip itself, Arm is fundamentally altering its profit profile. While the gross margin on physical chips will obviously be well below the lucrative gross margin of its intellectual property licensing business, the new business will add a huge amount of absolute profit dollars to its business if sales of this new chip can grow as significantly as management predicts.

In addition, the new chip arguably fortifies the company's positioning in the fast-growing AI chip market.

"It expands our market to include customers that were not interested in an IP model, gives our current customers choice, and for Arm it creates a much larger profit opportunity," chief financial officer Jason Child explained during the company's presentation in San Francisco.

The math behind the bold forecast

The most surprising element of Arm's announcement wasn't the chip itself, but the sheer scale of the revenue management expects it to generate.

Management forecast that the AGI CPU will produce roughly $15 billion in annual revenue in about five years. To put that figure in perspective, Arm's total revenue for fiscal 2025 was just over $4 billion.

Adding this new hardware revenue stream to a legacy licensing business that management expects to double over the next five years, Arm is now targeting total annual revenue of $25 billion by fiscal 2031. And the bottom-line outlook is equally ambitious, with management targeting non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of more than $9 in fiscal 2031.

This staggering top-line acceleration, of course, hinges on the industry's transition to agentic AI -- a transition that is already underway. Arm said that this compute-heavy shift could drive a fourfold increase in central processing unit (CPU) capacity requirements per gigawatt of data center power.

Priced for perfection, but still intriguing

The business case for Arm's new chip is compelling. Securing Meta as a lead partner validates the technology, and landing early commitments from other heavyweights like OpenAI and Cloudflare suggests the demand is real.

Still, Arm shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 63 based on analysts' consensus estimates for the next 12 months. A valuation multiple this high leaves virtually no margin of safety. If the rollout of the AGI CPU hits manufacturing snags, or if competitors respond aggressively with cheaper alternatives, the stock could easily suffer a severe correction. Further, entering hardware manufacturing puts Arm in direct competition with some of its biggest legacy customers, increasing the risk of channel conflict over time.

That said, the magnitude of the company's revised 2031 targets changes the math for long-term investors. If Arm successfully scales its revenue to $25 billion and achieves more than $9 in adjusted earnings per share, today's stock price could look like an attractive entry point in hindsight.

Overall, I believe this pivot into physical silicon makes Arm a uniquely positioned player in the AI infrastructure build-out. For investors who are strongly bullish on the long-term runway of the AI boom and are willing to stomach significant valuation risk, allocating a small position to Arm stock could make sense today.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients hve no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.