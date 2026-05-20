Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Key Points

AI agents are driving demand for CPUs.

Arm makes some of the most power-efficient chips on the market.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) continued their ascent on Wednesday, following bullish analyst commentary.

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The AI agents are coming

Bernstein analyst David Dai sees Arm's stock price rising roughly 17% to $300 per share. Dai believes the semiconductor leader will be a prime beneficiary of the growth of agentic AI.

Training AI models largely relies on graphics processing units (GPUs) designed by the likes of Nvidia. GPUs' parallel processing abilities, which allow them to divide complex computing tasks into smaller ones and complete them simultaneously, make these chips well-suited for this task.

Yet the rise of AI agents is shifting computing capacity from model training to inference, the process of using trained models to make predictions or generate content. This shift is boosting demand for central processing units (CPUs) that can provide cost savings for inference workloads.

Staggering agent-fueled profit growth

Arm and its shareholders stand to profit handsomely from these trends. The chip designer unveiled its first data center CPU in March. The new, high-performance chip is specifically designed to power agentic AI workloads.

"Arm stands out in server CPUs given its unparalleled power efficiency," Dai said.

Dai expects Arm to claim a sizable share of the server CPU market that he estimates could grow fourfold to $137 billion by 2030. In turn, he sees Arm's sales and profits surging more than fivefold to $26 billion and $9.83 per share, respectively, by the end of the decade.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.