Why Arm Holdings Stock Popped on Wednesday

Key Points The chipmaker has apparently won a new contract with a major client.

Interestingly, it's also been locked in a tough legal dispute with that peer.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

On reports that it has secured a new deal with a major company in the chip sector, Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) saw a leap in share price Wednesday. The U.K.-based semiconductor specialist's equity increased to close the day over 6% higher, crushing the 0.3% gain of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) that trading session.

Speculation about a new gig

Reuters published an article stating that leading mobile chip company Qualcomm has elected to use Arm's current technology in its products. Citing unidentified "sources familiar with the matter," the news agency said that Qualcomm's recently introduced PC and smartphone chips will be packed with the ninth version of Arm's tech.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That report surely caught many Arm- and Qualcomm-watchers off guard, as just the day before, the two companies received the latest judgment in a long-running dispute over licensing brought by the former over Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipsets. Judge Maryellen Noreika quashed Arm's request for a full retrial on the matter.

Arm has pledged to appeal the ruling; however, at the same time, it's clearly eager to continue doing business with Qualcomm, a client of long standing despite the legal tussle.

Numbers wanted

The Reuters article did not provide any numbers for the apparent deal, so even if the reporting is accurate, it's difficult to ascertain what it might mean for Arm's financials.

Also, at this point it's as-yet unconfirmed speculation, regardless investors are justifiably glad the specialty tech company might have earned this latest Qualcomm work. They're also surely relieved that the lawsuit has been resolved -- at least this stage of it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.