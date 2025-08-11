Why Arm Holdings Stock Popped Higher on Monday

Key Points An analyst initiated coverage of the U.K.-based chipmaker.

A glowing analyst note ignited a mini-rally in chipmaker Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) on Monday. Taking the bullish tone of the report to heart, many investors loaded up on the stock, pushing it to a nearly 2% price increase on the day. That was impressive when matched against the 0.3% slump of the bellwether S&P 500.

Getting stronger through diversity

Early that morning, Seaport Global Securities' Jay Goldberg initiated coverage of Arm Holdings with an unambiguous buy recommendation, at a price target of $150 per share.

According to reports, Goldberg is convinced that Arm is creating significant value with its business. It has successfully pivoted from a mobile-focused company into one that is well diversified and drawing revenue streams from numerous sources.

The analyst pointed out that Arm is notably strong in a customer segment well poised for significant growth: data centers. These facilities are being fitted out to better serve the artificial intelligence (AI) functions that require far more computing power than preceding technologies.

Another aspect of the company's business that Goldberg admires is its offerings for the automotive industry. While he noted that this market has a long development cycle, he wrote that Arm has already tripled the addressable market for products in the segment.

Life in the investor doghouse

The analyst's timing is interesting because Arm hasn't exactly been the flavor of the month for investors. At the start of August it published its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which were met by disappointment despite a double-digit rise in revenue. Monday's reaction to Goldberg's bullish note might presage something of a revival in the shares.

