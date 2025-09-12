Why ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $5.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.08% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.45%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.22% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 11.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $7.74 billion, signifying shifts of +30.77% and -11.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, ARKO Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.11.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

