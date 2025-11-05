Why Arista Networks Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Arista Networks beat expectations in the third quarter, but its outlook called for a slowdown.

With fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble rising, investors may have been looking for more.

10 stocks we like better than Arista Networks ›

Despite reporting third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations across the board, shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused networking provider Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) slumped on Wednesday. By 11:35 a.m. ET, the stock was down about 7.1%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Arista had a strong quarter, but guidance may have disappointed

Arista reported third-quarter revenue of $2.308 billion, up 27.5% year over year and slightly higher than the average analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.75, up from $0.60 in the prior-year period and $0.04 higher than analyst expectations. "We are proud to have delivered 25% non-GAAP EPS growth in this quarter, a reflection not only of strong demand, but also of the disciplined execution of our strategic roadmap," said Arista CFO Chantelle Breithaupt.

Arista is benefiting from booming demand for AI infrastructure. The company's high-speed networking technology is a perfect match for AI data centers, and it counts many of the largest cloud computing companies as customers.

However, while buildouts of AI data centers are ramping up, Arista's guidance may be giving investors pause. Arista expects to generate between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 22% at the midpoint. This expected slowdown could be what's driving the stock lower, especially considering the volatility in AI stocks recently, as some well-known investors warn of a bubble.

While Arista performed well in the third quarter, investors may have been looking for more optimistic guidance.

Is Arista Networks stock a buy?

Based on analyst estimates for 2025 adjusted earnings per share, Arista stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 50. That's a pricey valuation, given the company's slowing growth.

Arista is heavily exposed to the risk of an AI bubble popping, and another risk comes from customer concentration. Microsoft and Meta Platforms accounted for 35% of revenue combined in 2024, so any pullback from either would have an outsize impact. Arista is still growing at a double-digit pace, but the valuation is a reason for concern.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arista Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Arista Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arista Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $589,424!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,217,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.