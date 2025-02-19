Why Arista Networks Stock Is Plummeting Today

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) are falling on Wednesday. The company's stock lost 6.5% as of 1:45 p.m. ET but was down as much as 8.5% earlier in the day. The loss comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were flat.

Arista, maker of high-performance networking solutions for data centers, reported earnings that mostly exceeded expectations. Reading between the lines, however, there was some cause for concern, sending shares lower.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

The numbers

For Q4 2024, Arista posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 on $1.93 billion in revenue, up from $0.52 during the same period last year. The numbers solidly beat consensus estimates of $0.57 on $1.90 billion in revenue. The company expects Q1 2025 sales of $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion.

Concentration concerns

Although the numbers were solid, investors were concerned with a decline in sales from a critical customer. Meta Platforms is one of Arista's largest, responsible for roughly 15% of the company's revenue. However, that figure is down from 20% last year; theearnings callrevealed that despite Arista's overall sales growth and Meta spending a record amount on data center capital expenditures, Arista's Meta account shrunk by 17% year over year.

The drop calls attention to just how reliant Arista is on a handful of major customers. A highly concentrated customer base makes a company highly vulnerable to even slight changes in any one of these relationships. One or more of these relationships ending could be catastrophic to Arista's bottom line.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arista Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Arista Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arista Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $854,317!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.