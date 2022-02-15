Why Arista Networks Stock Just Popped

What happened

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) stock was off to the races on Tuesday morning, rising by 5.5% through 10:25 a.m. ET after delivering a big earnings beat Monday night.

Ahead of the publication of its fourth-quarter results, analysts had predicted that the cloud computing company would report earnings of $0.73 per share (non-GAAP) on sales of $789.1 million. Instead, Arista earned $0.82 per share on sales of $824.5 million.

So what

Sales grew 10% year over year in Q4, though Arista's gross profit margin on those sales slimmed down by about half a percentage point to 63.4%. Nevertheless, the company grew its non-GAAP income by 32% for the quarter, and its earnings when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) increased 29% to $0.75 per share.

For the full year, sales jumped 27% to $2.95 billion, and its gross profit margin held more or less steady, ticking down just 10 basis points to 63.8%. Non-GAAP profits for 2021 rose 27% to $2.87 per share, and GAAP earnings increased 32% to $2.63 per share.

Now what

Looking ahead, Arista management is forecasting that its sales will continue to grow in Q1 2022, albeit at a slower pace. It is guiding for revenue in the range of $840 million to $860 million, which would amount to a year-over-year increase of only 2% to 4%.

Management did not provide specific guidance for earnings, but did say that it expects gross profit margins to remain in the 63% to 64% range in Q1. That would seem to bode well for the company's chances of at least meeting analysts' consensus target for $0.76 per share in earnings in the quarter -- a 22.5% year-over-year increase. Arista's top-line prediction, meanwhile, suggests it is positioned to easily beat Wall Street's consensus forecast for revenue of $832 million in the quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Arista Networks

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Arista Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Arista Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.