Why Aridis Pharma Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) said both of its fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in infected Animals. Both mAbs in the AR-701 cocktail, AR-720 and AR-703, neutralized all authentic SARS-CoV-2 beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, and Omicron variants in vitro. Both mAbs, when used either individually or in combination, conferred complete eradication of virus from Omicron infected mice and protection against disease pathology.

AR-701 is a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin G1 mAbs discovered from screening the antibody secreting B-cells of convalescent SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. It is being developed as a long-acting intramuscular as well as a self-administered inhaled formulation for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized.

Shares of Aridis Pharma were up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

