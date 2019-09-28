Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) Net adjusted revenues for its ride-sharing operations have remained almost flat at about $2.3 billion over the last 5 quarters. Net adjusted revenues reflect the total financial activity generated by Uber’s platform, after taking into account all driver earnings. Ride sharing revenue as % of total revenue has also declined from 89% in Q2’17 to 81% in Q2’19. QoQ growth has slowed from 20% in Q3’17 to -1% in Q2’19. In this analysis, we take a look at some of the reasons for this.

View our interactive dashboard analysis Why Aren’t Uber’s Ride-Sharing Revenues Growing?

Breaking Down Uber’s Net Adjusted Ride Sharing Revenues

1. Uber’s Gross Bookings Have Been Trending Steadily Higher

Uber’s Gross Bookings for its ride-sharing business have increased steadily from around $7.5 billion in Q2 2017 to over $12 billion in Q2 2019, driven primarily by a growing customer base.

Gross bookings refer to the total amount billed to ride-sharing customers, including taxes, tolls, and fees.

2.Net Revenues Are Being Held Back By A Lower Take Rate

The stagnation in Uber’s net ride-sharing revenues is driven primarily by a lower take rate – which is the cut the company takes from the gross bookings.

The take rate has declined from about 23% in Q1 2018 to about 19% in Q2 2019.

Why Is Uber’s Take Rate Declining?

1. Higher Competition For Drivers, Customers

Competition in the ride-sharing market has been heating up, and Uber needs to bank on discounts and incentives to court customers and retain drivers.

Rival Lyft has made significant progress in the U.S. market, with its revenue growth rate coming in at almost 2x Uber’s (103% growth in 2018 vs ~50% growth for Uber’s U.S. business) and its customer growth rate is also outpacing Uber’s.

The low earnings for Uber drivers have also been an issue. Last year, New York City passed the first minimum pay rate for Uber and Lyft drivers, effectively reducing Uber’s take-rate. It’s possible that other jurisdictions could follow suit.

2.Higher Mix Of International Revenues

Uber has seen a higher mix of its revenues come from overseas, where per-ride revenues and take-rates are lower.

About 46% of total revenues came from its international operations in 2018, compared to 42% in 2016.

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.