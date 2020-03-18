Why Are Treasury Yields Rising as Stocks are Falling?

When markets are as stressed, as they are now, there are things that happen during calmer times would be puzzling but receive little scrutiny. They do, however, tell us something. For example, as stocks have crashed spectacularly over the last week or so, bond yields, which should in theory be going down along with them as investors seek the “safety” of Treasuries, have been rising.

One of the first things I was taught forty years ago as I was beginning my career in the interbank forex market was that the market can’t be “wrong.” The boss of the first desk I worked on used to love to point that out. He would say that if you don’t understand where something is, that is your problem, not the market’s. So, if the bond market isn’t wrong, why is it where it is and what is it telling us?

The first thing that strikes me when I look at the 3-Month chart for the 10-Year T-Note above is that even after this rally, the yield is still relatively low. That would suggest that what we are seeing is more in the realm of a technical correction after an exaggerated move down at the beginning of the month than anything. However, the jump has come at a time when the Fed is aggressively cutting short term rates to just about zero, which should allow yields to stay low.

The logical conclusion here is that this is more than a normal retracement of an overdone move. There is more going on here than “sell the rumor, buy the fact.”

Unfortunately, the most likely explanation is yet another reason to worry.

On February 10, two days before the Dow hit its all time high and began to fall, I wrote a piece titled "The U.S. Economy's Elephant in the Room" in which I argued that those who maintained that massive deficits and $23 trillion of debt weren’t a problem were wrong. They were, I said, working on the erroneous assumption that nothing would change.

In that article, I wrote some words that appear ominous with the benefit of hindsight:

“At some point, the economic cycle or some unforeseen catastrophe will cause a downturn, and when it does, deficits will matter very much.”

It looks like we could be at that point much sooner than I envisaged.

The bond market is suggesting that it recognizes the irresponsible folly of massive tax cuts without spending curbs at a time when the economy was booming. Those of us who have been saying for a while that that was bad policy, regardless of which party was in power, have been laughed at recently and told that we "don’t understand" and "it’s all different now."

It isn’t.

If there had been some hint of fiscal responsibility over the last few years as the economy was booming, there would be no doubt that the Federal government could keep throwing money at this problem. That may or may not shorten the duration of and lessen the impact of the virus itself, but it would certainly reduce the long-term economic impact of the disruption.

Instead, we now face the very real prospect of a lasting recession.

The problem is that at these debt levels, and while running these kinds of deficits, the market is beginning to exhibit a belief that the necessary spending in the light of this catastrophe will create its own, longer-term problem. That belief is a problem in itself. It can easily become a self-fulfilling prophecy as it prompts selling of Treasuries that forces yields up, which makes servicing the debt more of a burden, which forces selling etc.

Even when starting from such a low base, rising yields at a time when the Fed is cutting rates, stocks are in freefall, and risk aversion is at its peak can only really mean one thing: Right now, U.S. Treasuries are not seen as “risk free.” Once the medical emergency is contained and we start to deal with the economic fallout, that could have a massive impact.

Like it or not, the Federal government will be instrumental in limiting the economic damage of this shock. Tax cuts and massive spending on things that give little or no help to the economy during a boom, a time when the coffers should have been replenished to fight the next battle, have made it less likely that they will be able to do so.

The elephant in the room is beginning to stir.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.