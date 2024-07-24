Why Are TikTok Influencers Pushing Life Insurance Over 401(k)s?

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

If you’re on TikTok or Reddit, it’s likely you’ve come across a tenacious rumor: That it’s better to invest in life insurance than a 401(k) for retirement. So, is it true?

Life insurance vs. 401(k)

Life insurance isn't an investment, while a 401(k) is a type of investment account offered through your employer. Permanent life insurance (which offers lifelong coverage) isn't an investment, and its exorbitant fees erode the money you pay into your policy and any earnings you might make for the first decade.

“It was very strange to me that there were so many life insurance salespeople all over TikTok, basically soapboxing about life insurance, like it was the next big thing like it was the most amazing investment on Earth,” says Vivian Tu, founder of Your Rich Bff, a TikTok channel that focuses on financial education, based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Can life insurance grow like an investment account?

In some cases, yes. There are some types of life insurance, such as whole life insurance or universal life insurance, that have the ability to increase in cash value. But how do some of those policies earn money like an investment return? By tracking market indexes.

One of the features touted by TikTok influencers is that returns made on insurance policies aren't affected by the overall stock market, but that isn’t necessarily true. The insurance companies may invest in the stock market with part of their portfolio, which is technically a portion of a policy owner's premium. Though some policies provide fixed returns, some depend on current interest rates and investments. Some policies have you pick the stock or bond indexes for your policy to mirror, such as the S&P 500, and the insurance company pays you interest based on how those indexes perform.

Life insurance vs. 401(k): Fees

If life insurance can earn stock market interest in a way similar to that of a 401(k), what’s the issue?

The issue is that, depending on the policy, the staggering fees insurance policies charge often wipe out the amount you would get back from those premiums and any investment returns.

For example, if you pay the premium for seven to 10 years, most of those premiums go toward the cost of providing that insurance. In addition, there are administrative fees and the agent’s commission, though you may not see a commission listed on a statement and it may be difficult to figure out exactly how much those commissions are. Those commissions aren't a one-time payment: You may continue to pay them for seven to 10 years, or as long as the policy is active.

The premiums you pay that cover fees don’t sit in an account waiting for you to cash them in. If you pay into a 401(k) for a decade, you get to keep all that money less any fees and investment losses. With an insurance product, it’s only after a decade (again, depending on your policy) of monthly payments that you actually start accruing premium money and interest in a cash value account the insurance company holds for you.

That interest percentage is less than you can get in a high-yield savings account and far less than the stock market’s long-term average of 10% (not accounting for inflation).

Insurance policies also have significant surrender charges, which are fees you have to pay if you withdraw money from your policy early. These charges are often so large that they can dramatically reduce the net value of your policy until the first few years pass.

For example, if you wanted to take money out of your policy after the first two years, your surrender charge would likely be so high that there would be little to no money to take out. These charges eventually reduce to zero, but it can take 10 to 16 years.

While 401(k)s do charge a 10% penalty if you want to take money out of your account before you’re 59½, that 10% is likely to be far less than a surrender charge. Plus, there are lots of exceptions to the 401(k)’s 10% penalty, including disabilities, the birth of a child, medical expenses and emergency personal expenses.

If you were to invest in the stock market through a 401(k), you wouldn’t lose 10 years’ worth of investment dollars to the cost of insurance, and your management fee would likely be less than 1%.

“The idea that 401(k) fees are higher than an insurance product that would be serving as an investment, I don't even know how you support that idea,” says Georgia Lee Hussey, a certified financial planner and founder of Modernist Financial, a wealth management firm in Portland, Oregon.

Insurance fees are complex

In addition to paying commissions and exceptionally high fees, you may not even know how much you’re paying because insurance fee structures are so complicated.

“Whole life policies are basically called the black box of insurance policies. You can't really see what's happening inside them,” Hussey says. "You can understand the internal expense ratio sometimes but you usually have to go deep into the disclosure documents to understand what the insurance company is really getting paid.”

If you purchase insurance through an agent or broker (or a TikTok influencer), it’s possible that that person will be making a commission, and that’s on you to figure out.

“When you actually look into it, you realize that all of these people are, in fact, life insurance brokers. They don't even work at life insurance companies that provide the policies,” Tu says. “The vast majority of them are not fiduciaries, so they are not legally obligated to do right by you financially.”

On the topic of using insurance to invest, it’s good to remember two cardinal rules of investing: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And if you can't explain it clearly to a friend, you probably don't understand it, which could be a sign to steer clear.

As Tu says: “It's insurance. It's not an investment.”

Alana Benson writes for NerdWallet. Email: abenson@nerdwallet.com.

The article Why Are TikTok Influencers Pushing Life Insurance Over 401(k)s? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

