Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

What happened

Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

Here's where things stood for three leading examples of that trend as of noon ET, relative to their closing prices on Friday:

So what

Until today, January had not been a good month for these three stocks. Here's how their 2022 performance looked as of last Friday's close.

So why are they up today? I think it's something of a relief rally: The crypto free fall seems to have abated for the moment, category leader Tesla was up nicely in early trading, and there's a sense that worries about higher interest rates -- which were at least partially responsible for the month's declines -- may now be priced in, more or less.

They certainly weren't moving on company-specific news. Neither Lordstown nor Workhorse has shared any news of note in weeks; neither has Romeo Power, aside from announcing a new chief operating officer on Jan. 18. There were no Wall Street upgrades or other analyst mentions relating to any of the three on Monday. Market conditions haven't shifted; none of the three is known to have a major deal in the works; nothing material seems to have changed.

But investors seem excited about these three companies' stocks again, at least for the moment. If you're wondering why, I can't help you.

Now what

The good news is that electric vehicle investors wondering what the heck is going on will be able to hear directly from the companies' management teams before long. While none of the three have yet announced dates for their fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings reports, past practice suggests that all three will likely report in mid- to late February.

10 stocks we like better than Lordstown Motors Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lordstown Motors Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.