Why Are Insiders Are Dumping Shares of Robinhood, Stryker, and Mercury Systems?

Over $500 million in insider stock sales have hit three high-profile companies this month—an unsettling signal that even top executives and major stakeholders may be questioning the sustainability of recent gains.

Among them are two $100 billion-plus giants and one mid-cap defense leader that’s been one of 2025’s top performers. The scale, timing, and source of these sales raise serious questions about what insiders are seeing that the broader market may be missing.

Robinhood Insider Sales Top $250 Million, Led by Co-Founder Bhatt

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is arguably the hottest name in the financial sector this year. Shares are up around 208% in 2025, boosting the company's market capitalization to nearly $103 billion.

However, insider sales are also coming in hot. Since Oct. 21, Robinhood insiders have sold over $286 million worth of stock.

This is considerable, accounting for around 23% of Robinhood’s total insider selling in 2025 over only one month. This concentration of sales during a relatively short period seems to indicate some bearish insider sentiment.

Notably, 96% of these sales come from a key individual at Robinhood: Baiju Bhatt.

Bhatt co-founded Robinhood with current CEO Vlad Tenev. Someone of Bhatt’s prominence engaging in $170 million sale is not ideal for the stock, especially as it was the only non-discretionary sale in the mix. Amplifying its bearish indication, Bhatt’s sale was not created under a pre-determined Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Overall, these insider sales are a moderately negative signal for Robinhood shares. While Bhatt’s role and the scale of the sale are concerning, the lack of broader insider participation suggests it may reflect personal liquidity decisions more than company fundamentals.

Stryker Family Member Sells Shares in a Big Way

One of the world’s most prominent players in healthcare equipment and supplies, Stryker (NYSE: SYK), has delivered an underwhelming return of 3.5% in 2025.



Despite its stable market presence and $142 billion valuation, Stryker has also seen a significant uptick in insider activity, with over $185 million in shares sold since early November.

Similar to Robinhood, nearly all of these sales have originated from a single person: Ronda E. Stryker, one of the company’s largest shareholders.

Ronda Stryker has served as a director of the company since 1984, and her grandfather founded it. Over the past several years, she has accounted for the vast majority of insider selling at the company. Notably, none of her sales during that time have come under a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

As it is not unusual for members of founding families to reduce their shares over time, it is difficult to determine the significance of her sales. Ronda Stryker has been trimming her stake for several years, but because her recent sales are substantial, they appear somewhat bearish—but not overly worrisome—for Stryker.

Hedge Fund Reduces Position in Defense Standout Mercury Systems

Shares of $4 billion defense company Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) have surged in 2025, rising by around 59%. Among a group of over 100 small-cap or larger U.S. defense stocks, Mercury’s 2025 return ranks in the top 15.

Despite its strong performance, Mercury experienced a large insider sale worth over $75 million on Nov. 6, accounting for more than half of the company’s total insider sales in 2025. This liquidation originates from hedge fund Jana Partners Management and did not involve a Rule 10b5-1 plan. According to its last 13F filing, Mercury Systems is the fund's most prominent position.

Mercury Systems first appeared on Jana’s 13F in Q3 2023 when shares were near the $35 range. With the stock now trading near $67, the fund has likely generated a sizable return on its investment.

Jana began trimming its position in Q2 2025, and the significantly larger sale in November marks a continuation of this trend. Overall, it's difficult not to see this as a solidly bearish signal for Mercury.

Fund Sales Are Hard to Ignore

Overall, Robinhood and Stryker’s insider sales are significantly easier to stomach than those of Mercury Systems. As a good rule of thumb, insider sales coming from investment firms tend to be more problematic than those from individuals.

While individuals might sell for personal reasons, investment funds are specifically working to generate returns, so their selling indicates an ambition to realize or protect returns. They also typically hold larger stakes than individuals, allowing their sales to put more downward pressure on a stock.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.