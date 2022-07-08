Why Are Food Prices Rising?

The peak-pandemic days of rushing to the grocery store and facing empty shelves are over. But now, high prices are frustrating consumers instead.

Food prices have risen 10.1% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nearly every food item is now more expensive. Cereal, for example, was nearly 13% more expensive in May than a year ago; the price of eggs has increased 32%.

High prices are forcing some consumers to make difficult decisions, such as turning to food banks for the first time in their lives. Some say they’re not getting their full dietary needs, such as an adequate protein intake, because it’s simply too expensive.

Unfortunately, what’s driving the soaring prices isn’t a simple problem or solution—and analysts say it will take time for consumers to see relief.

Global and Domestic Issues Are Causing Food Prices to Rise

There are several reasons why food prices are rising, including:

1. Pandemic Disruptions

The pandemic has disrupted nearly every part of the food supply chain, including production, processing and retail. Those effects on the food supply chain are still being felt today.

As lockdowns forced people to eat at home, producers catering to restaurants lost a key customer base, while grocery stores faced a massive increase in demand. Many food producers struggled in those early months to convert their operations to serve grocery consumers.

Food production costs also increased due to labor turnover, investments to protect products from contamination, and additional worker-training costs. Even the cost of transportation of food to processors and grocery stores increased as retailers placed rush orders to keep shelves stocked.

These cost increases are folded into the price consumers pay for grocery items.

And while Covid may no longer be a focal point in many Western nations, China is still experiencing disruptions due to the virus—and as the world’s largest exporter of goods, that means other countries are bound to be affected. The most recent spate of lockdowns in China has caused the country’s export growth to decline, putting additional strain on the global supply chain, though less severely compared to initial pandemic lockdowns.

Lockdowns are now restarting in regions around Shanghai, home to one of the largest ports in the world. These could again disrupt the country’s exporting capabilities, further disrupting the global supply chain.

2. The War in Ukraine

In the early days of the war in Ukraine, analysts speculated that food prices were bound to be affected. Those predictions have come to fruition.

Russia and Ukraine are some of the largest producers of wheat in the world, accounting for 30% of all wheat exports combined.

But the war has posed obvious challenges for Ukraine to continue exporting wheat. Both its agricultural production and export capabilities have been decimated by the war: Its cargo exports have decreased 92% from a year ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With Ukraine unable to fulfill its role as a major wheat producer, the world is facing a wheat shortage. A short supply means the price of wheat is much higher, making it more expensive to process key ingredients, such as flour and starch. In turn, food producers must increase the price they charge consumers to make up for their higher production costs.

3. Soaring Energy Prices

Energy prices have also seen large increases due to many Western countries sanctioning Russian oil and gas. Energy prices rose 34.6% in May compared to the same period last year.

The war in Ukraine has caused energy prices to increase. Western countries have implemented bans on Russian oil, resulting in soaring gas prices.

Oil cost increases are further exacerbating the already-high food production and transportation costs that the pandemic triggered.

When Will Food Prices Go Down?

Despite the complicated factors contributing to higher food prices, there’s good news: Key food commodity prices, including wheat, corn and soybean, have decreased from their recent highs. Wheat prices, in particular, are down 23% since mid-June.

Paul Hughes, chief agricultural economist and director of research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, notes the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes have played a role in the decline by cooling demand—but it doesn’t mean consumers can expect to see lower prices at the grocery store next week.

“There is a lag effect between commodity prices and the impact the consumer sees,” says Hughes. “It will take a while for that to all funnel through to the consumer.”

Hughes adds that food prices won’t fully stabilize until Covid-19 lockdowns in China are no longer a reality. Though the lockdowns play a role in lowering demand, “they create significant issues with the supply,” Hughes says.

Until then, consumers may be reluctant to believe there are ways to truly maximize their grocery purchases while prices remain sky-high. But there are still ways to cut down on your grocery bills.

How to Save on Groceries While Prices Remain High

Shopping at low-cost grocery stores can be one option to help stretch your dollar.

Aldi, for example, is known as a cheaper grocery chain because it doesn’t come with the frills of regular supermarket chains: Items are shelved directly in their shipment boxes and you bag your own groceries. By keeping labor costs low, Aldi can charge lower prices.

If you haven’t considered couponing, now may also be the time to start. Many large grocery chains have their own apps that allow you to virtually “clip” coupons into your account and redeem them at checkout.

