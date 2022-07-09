Why Are Billionaire Investors Pouring Into This Tiny Tech Stock?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When billionaire investors buy stocks, I pay attention. After all, those billionaire investors became billionaires for one reason: They’re good at investing. They know how to turn a mega profit by buying stocks. So, if they’re all buying a particular stock at a certain time, it’s probably smart to buy that stock, too. And right now, folks, multiple billionaire investors and funds are pouring into a single tiny tech stock in the synthetic biology revolution.

Specifically, over the past two weeks, one well-to-do investor bought more than 60 million shares of this tiny stock. And another manager of a multi-billion-dollar fund scooped up nearly 4 million shares. This follows a big move from just a few months ago by a different multi-hundred-billion-dollar fund. It bought about 50 million shares of the company at the time.

The so-called “smart money” has spoken. They love this tech stock.

Why? Because, quite frankly, it could be the next Microsoft (MSFT).

Seriously — this is an early-stage company founded by some of the smartest people on the planet. And its groundbreaking technology could fundamentally reshape society over the next few years.

It may be the most promising tech startup in the world today. And, yet, virtually no one is talking about it…

Except, of course, for the billionaire investors buying it.

Today, it’s your turn to learn about the groundbreaking industry behind it and why it could be the next big “home-run” investment.

The Computing Revolution Changed the World over the Past 50 Years

The world has changed a lot over the past 40 years. And most of those changes have revolved around one important innovation: the computer.

Back in the 1980s, the world was astounded by this profound innovation. Theoretically, you could program them to do any task. In time, these computers became more powerful, and their underlying code became more robust. And humans started to use them for everything from working, to communicating, to playing.

And so, the Computing Revolution went mainstream.

It’s no coincidence that all of today’s trillion-dollar companies are, in some way, computing companies.

Microsoft makes computers. So does Apple (AAPL). Meta (META) builds applications for use on computers, as does Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). Nvidia (NVDA) makes chips for computers. Intel (INTC) does, too. Unsurprisingly, those stocks have all turned their early investors into millionaires.

In short, the computer changed our lives profoundly over the past 40 years. The computing companies pioneering those changes have become the world’s most powerful businesses. And their shareholders have become the world’s wealthiest people.

But why am I telling you all this?

Because today, we face another technological revolution that could be as big as the computing revolution – if not bigger.

The Computing Revolution 2.0

In many ways, the new technological revolution I’m talking about is the Computing Revolution 2.0.

That’s because it’s basically the computing revolution of the past 40 years but applied to living things instead.

I’m talking about rewriting the code of life through an emerging technology field called Synthetic Biology. It’s a much bigger undertaking than rewriting the code of machines.

I know. It sounds crazy. But scientifically speaking, it’s entirely plausible. Moreover, it’s happening right now as you read this.

Recall Biology 101. Structurally speaking, a cell is just like a computer. It’s a very powerful machine that runs on “digital code.” The only difference is that a computer’s code is in ones and zeros. And a cell’s “code” is in Gs, Cs, As, and Ts — the four nucleobases in DNA’s nucleic acid.

So, in theory, we can manipulate the code of life by changing the nucleobases’ order. And it’s just like manipulating computer code by changing the order of ones and zeros in the codebase.

Therefore, we can “code” living things much in the same way we can “code” inanimate objects, like phones and computers.

That’s what synthetic biology is all about: programming cells how we program computers — by changing the DNA code inside them.

If you’re reading that and thinking it sounds like a profound undertaking, you’re not wrong. It is a profound undertaking — with profound economic implications.

World-Changing Potential

I probably don’t need to state this, but I will just to be abundantly clear. The emerging field of synthetic biology has world-changing potential.

Over the past 50 years, we figured out how to manipulate the code of inanimate objects. Look how much that changed the world. Now we’re figuring out how to manipulate life’s code.

If you thought the computing revolution changed the world, you haven’t seen anything yet…

Synthetic biology allows us to manipulate crops’ code so that they’re pest-resistant or plants’ code so that they’re weather-tolerant. We can manipulate the code of cancer patients to get rid of their cancer. And we can manipulate yeast’s code to produce better-tasting beer.

Indeed, synthetic biology may actually be the solution to the myriad problems the world is facing today!

For example, take soaring gas prices. They’re a byproduct of American and European reliance on Russian oil. Such reliance could be solved by synthetic biology. We could employ it to manipulate the code of oil and natural gas to make it far more effective and plentiful. And with these next-gen fossil fuels, we could entirely eliminate our reliance on foreign oil and gas.

Or how about those soaring grocery prices? That, too, is a byproduct of American and European reliance on Russian wheat. Yet again, synthetic biology could solve that problem. We could employ advanced synbio techniques to improve domestic wheat yields and boost domestic production. Then we’d make enough wheat stateside to not need any imports from Russia. Problem solved!

The list goes on and on. Synthetic biology won’t just change the world. It has the potential to solve most of the world’s current problems!

As I said earlier, the opportunity in this emerging industry is both enormous and urgent.

And at the center of this fast-moving, multi-trillion-dollar technological revolution is one penny stock with gigantic potential.

Why Now for This Tech Stock?

Before I tell you about that stock, let me first state that synthetic biology is not a new concept.

But for years, it has been just that – a concept – and nothing more.

That’s because rewriting the code of life, as you can imagine, is quite complex. The human body is a wonder. It’s infinitely more complex than a computer. Each human has a different “code.” And each living specimen — plant, crop, fish — has a different “code” than humans do.

To read all those different codes, you need to employ advanced DNA sequencing methods. And they’re among the most complex in the world. Then, to rewrite those codes, you need to use DNA synthesis or printing. And that’s so complex that it makes sequencing look like child’s play.

In short, the universe of synthetic biology is magnitudes more infinite and complex than that of classical computing. So, while we’ve made huge advancements in programming computers over the past 40 years, we’ve made little progress programming cells…

Until now.

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have sped up the DNA sequencing process. And innovations in classical computing technologies have improved the accuracy of DNA synthesis and printing. This combination has enabled synthetic biology to work in the real world.

Right now, as you read this, food companies are leveraging synthetic biology to create pest-resistant crops. Beer companies are using it to create higher-yielding yeast. And biotech companies are using synbio to make new vaccines and medicines.

So begins the Synthetic Biology Revolution — the biggest technological paradigm shift since the advent of the computer.

The Final Word on a Tiny Tech Stock

At the center of this revolution is one of the most promising tech startups in the world today.

It’s a company that was founded by the world’s most pioneering experts in this field. And it’s backed by some of the biggest and most successful venture capital firms of all time.

The company has developed unique and groundbreaking technology that deals directly with the AI mechanisms that power this whole revolution.

Frankly, its tech is unrivaled. And it’s using it to change the world today via a multitude of partnerships with big food and pharma companies.

This company, folks, is the “next big thing.” It’s the Microsoft of the Synthetic Biology Revolution.

A mere $10,000 investment in Microsoft in its early days would be worth millions of dollars today.

And I believe that a $10,000 investment in this tech stock today could be worth millions of dollars in the future.

Mark my words. This is a stock you need to hear about today.

Fortunately, it’s one I also want to tell you about today.

So, to hear more about the explosive tech stock that billionaires are buying – and the world-changing revolution that it’s pioneering – click here.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

