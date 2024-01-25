Why are Auto Insurance Prices Soaring?

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the cost of auto insurance in the U.S. rose more than 20% last year, the biggest annual jump in 47 years. According to auto insurance processing company CCC Intelligent Solutions, the average repair bill for a traditional gas-powered vehicle is $4,437. For an electric vehicle, the average repair price is $6,618, or 49% higher, due to added technology and special handling to work with their electric powertrain.

The Insurance Information Institute said insurers have aggressively raised drivers’ premiums as the average collision insurance claim soared 64% from 2018 to 2022 to $5,992. According to research group Cox Automotive, the price of new cars also surged 30% in that same time to $49,000 on average. U.S. auto insurance rates are up +37% since January 2020 as insurers moved to offset the higher repair costs by raising rates.

Some of the recent surge in auto insurance rates can be explained by a pause in premium increases during the pandemic as people were driving less. However, most price increases are because of the higher technology now used in automobiles. These high-tech advancements mean that even a mild fender bender can result in a costly repair. For example, when the Toyota Camry, one of the best-selling cars in the U.S., was redesigned in 2018, its front bumper went from having 18 parts to 43, including sensors for the advanced driver-assist system. As a result, it costs 43% more to repair a Camry after a front-end collision, according to researcher Mitchell International, which provides data to insurance companies and repair shops.

According to CCC Intelligent Solutions, electric vehicles (EVs) are even more costly to repair and take more than 20 days to repair on average, 40% longer than non-electric vehicles. The fire risk in EVs requires that an EV’s massive lithium-ion battery be grained and disconnected before a repair. If welding or a paint job in a hot paint bay is required, the battery must be removed entirely. Hertz CEO Scherr cited the high repair costs for EVs as one of the reasons the car rental company announced plans to sell a third of its EV rental fleet.

With all of the tech gadgetry in new cars, the chances for distracted driving are on the rise, another reason for the massive increase in insurance rates. Despite all the costly new sensors that detect and help avoid crashes, accident claims have been up since 2019. Mitchell International said, “You have this big screen in the dash that’s distracting you, and it’s right next to you in the cockpit. That’s a big reason why we haven’t seen a claim frequency decline.”

