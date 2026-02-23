Why Are Amphenol, Royal Caribbean, and Freeport Insiders Selling?

Amphenol (NYSE: APH), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three stocks that hold powerful positions in their respective industries. Additionally, over the recent past, their shares have delivered impressive performances. However, amid these gains, company insiders are selling. Let’s dive into these trades and decipher the signals they are sending investors.

APH CEO Initiates +$75 Million Sale After Option Exercise

Amphenol manufactures a wide variety of connectors, antennas, sensors, cables and other electronic equipment. The stock was remarkably strong in 2025, delivering a total return of 96% as the company saw extensive data center demand.

This helped Amphenol post 52% revenue growth in 2025, by far its highest level ever. Its Communications Solutions segment, which houses data center sales, saw revenue nearly double during the year. Shares have continued to perform well in 2026, up over 10%.

However, after Amphenol’s latest earnings report, the company saw a very significant insider sale. Amphenol CEO Adam Norwitt sold nearly $76 million worth of shares. Importantly, these sales were not made under a predetermined 10b5-1 plan, indicating that they were discretionary in nature. For a stock that has risen so much, this move is certainly a bit concerning.

However, this sale arose from Norwitt exercising and then selling over 600,000 stock options. In doing so, he locked in an approximately $125 gain on each one, exercising near $22.37, and selling near $147.26. Because Norwitt had already generated a huge return on these options, it is not surprising for him to sell.

Furthermore, Norwitt still owns almost 2.8 million Amphenol shares, showing that his position in the firm remains large. Bringing this all together, investors should not view Norwitt’s sales as overly concerning.

After RCL’s Spike, Key Insiders Are Executing Big Sales

Royal Caribbean has managed to put up a total return near 30% over the past 52 weeks, approximately double that of the S&P 500 Index. Shares got a huge lift after the company’s latest earnings report, rising nearly 19% in response.

The company’s sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were relatively in line with or slightly below expectations.

However, the company’s guidance stole the show, with RCL forecasting double-digit revenue growth, while analysts had penciled in high-single-digit growth. The firm’s adjusted EPS guidance also solidly exceeded estimates.

However, a plethora of Royal Caribbean insiders have taken their shares to the market since the report. In total, insiders sold more than $168 million worth of stock during February.

Sellers include the company’s CEO, the CEO of the firm’s international division, and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In total, seven different individuals sold shares. It also does not appear that any of these sales occurred under a 10b5-1 plan. Additionally, one CEO and the CFO lowered their positions by more than 50%. The other CEO did so by more than 25%. In summary, many of these sales were large and came from several senior executives, not just one isolated insider.

Overall, given the breadth and size of these sales, it's hard not to take them as a solidly bearish signal. Still, insider trades are just one factor to consider when analyzing any stock, and investors should not overweigh their implications.

FCX Spikes in Wake of Grasberg, Insiders Sell in February

Last up is Freeport-McMoRan, one of the world’s largest copper mining companies. The stock tanked in September of 2025 after a mudslide hit Freeport's Grasberg Mine in Indonesia. Many workers passed away due to this event, and Freeport shut down the facility. The company plans to begin a phased restart of the site in Q2 2026, with 85% of total production restored during the second half of the year.

Despite this catastrophe, Freeport shares have roared since late September 2025, up over 75%. Increasing copper prices have been a big driver of their rally, with copper futures up more than 20% over the same period.

Amid this boom in FCX shares, several insiders are selling the stock in 2026. Altogether, insiders sold just under $34 million worth of shares in February, with none disclosing that the sales occurred under 10b5-1 plans.

These sales included significant position reductions from around 10% to over 40%. The largest sales on a percentage basis also came from FCX’s Chief Financial Officer and its Chief Accounting Officer.

These individuals have some of the deepest understandings of the firm’s financial reports and capital allocation decisions.

Overall, Freeport’s recent sales provide a meaningfully bearish indicator and warrant monitoring.

Keep an Eye on RCL’s Insider Activity

Sales from RCL insiders raise the most questions among this group. While the company’s guidance implies strength, it's possible that RCL's management thought the market overreacted to the company’s report, pushing shares higher than they deserved. With this alarm triggered, RCL’s insider sales warrant closer examination going forward.

