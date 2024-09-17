Why Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.69, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 9.25% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 63.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $71.61 million, indicating a 27.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $297.37 million, demonstrating changes of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ardmore Shipping presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ardmore Shipping is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

