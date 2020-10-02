Why Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

What happened?

Shares of Arcutis BiotherapeuticsÂ (NASDAQ: ARQT) are down by 14.3% as of 12:12 p.m. EDT on Friday, after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of common stock. Investors typically react to stock offerings by selling off shares of the company in question, and it isn't surprising to see Arcutis Biotherapeutics suffer the same fate after resorting to issuing new shares to raise funds.Â

So what

Arcutis Biotherapeutics will offer 4 million shares of its common stock for $25 per share. The company is also granting underwriters a 30-day option to acquire an additional 600,000 shares. Arcutis Biotherapeutics expects to collect gross proceeds of $100 million through this transaction, which should close on Oct. 6. The company is also selling 1.4 million shares of its common stock in a concurrent private offering. The drugmaker expects to collect $35 million in gross proceeds through the private offering. Note that the company's shares closed yesterday's trading session at $27.62 apiece. Now, Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock is down to $23.82, as of this writing.Â

Image source: Getty Images.

Now whatÂ

Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has no products on the market. During its second quarter ended on June. 30, the company reported no revenue and a net loss of $35.4 million. Also, Arcutis Biotherapeutics had $224 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of the end of the quarter. The healthcare company does have several products in its pipeline, including ARQ-151, a potential treatment for plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which is in phase 3 testing and is its most advanced candidate. Arcutis Biotherapeutics will likely use the proceeds from this public offering of common stock to support the development of ARQ-151 as well as other pipeline candidates.Â

10 stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.