Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $24.59, demonstrating a +1.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

The stock of natural gas compression services business has risen by 0.62% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.63% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archrock Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 46.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $377.37 million, indicating a 29.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $1.49 billion, representing changes of +49.52% and +28.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Archrock Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Archrock Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.86, which means Archrock Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AROC's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC)

