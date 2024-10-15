Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Archrock Inc. (AROC) reached $21.01, with a -1.45% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.01%.

The the stock of natural gas compression services business has risen by 9.28% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archrock Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $283.55 million, up 11.91% from the prior-year quarter.

AROC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.72% and +13.34%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Archrock Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Archrock Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.58.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

