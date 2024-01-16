Why Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $69.10, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

The the stock of agribusiness giant has fallen by 3.84% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.51%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.35 billion, indicating a 7.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Archer Daniels Midland possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Archer Daniels Midland is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.97.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

