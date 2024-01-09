Why Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) standing at $70.67, reflecting a -0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

The agribusiness giant's stock has dropped by 5.35% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.35 billion, down 7.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Archer Daniels Midland holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.77.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

