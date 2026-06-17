Why Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ended the recent trading session at $76.50, demonstrating a -1.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.

Shares of the agribusiness giant witnessed a loss of 1.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.54%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 38.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.51 billion, indicating a 6.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.54 per share and revenue of $85.44 billion, which would represent changes of +32.36% and +6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.48.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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