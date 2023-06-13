Why Archer Aviation Stock Is Up Today

What happened

Electric plane start-up Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has hired a former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator as its chief safety officer. Investors are excited about the credibility the hiring will add, sending shares of Archer up about 20% in Tuesday trading.

So what

Archer is one of several companies racing to develop electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs. These so-called "flying taxis" aren't big enough to replace commercial aircraft, but could play a valuable role flying over city traffic jams or connecting city airports to nearby suburbs.

It is an intriguing technology with a substantial potential addressable market, but also one with considerable competition. Archer is racing to get a product to market against other start-ups, including Joby Aviation, Lilium, and Vertical Aerospace, as well as big-pocketed aerospace companies including Boeing, Textron, and Embraer.

With so much competition, the first few companies to get their designs through the FAA should have a clear advantage. On Tuesday, Archer announced the appointment of former acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen as chief safety officer to help the company navigate that process.

Now what

It would be wrong to imply that having a former FAA heavyweight on board will somehow help Archer game the regulatory approval system. The FAA has a clear set of guidelines it will follow, and the designs submitted by Archer and others will only be cleared if and when they hit the requirements. However, having someone in house who is deeply familiar with the FAA and its operations can help as Archer works to make sure it fulfills the requirements.

Investors have every reason to be excited about the potential but need to be careful not to get ahead of themselves. The eVTOL space still carries a lot of risk, and given the number of competitors, it is not clear that every company will be a success. At best, there is still a long, difficult path ahead before approval will be granted.

Therefore, Archer and other eVTOL companies should be kept as a small part of a well-diversified portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Archer Aviation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Lou Whiteman has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool recommends Textron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.