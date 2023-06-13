News & Insights

Markets
ACHR

Why Archer Aviation Stock Is Up Today

June 13, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Electric plane start-up Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has hired a former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator as its chief safety officer. Investors are excited about the credibility the hiring will add, sending shares of Archer up about 20% in Tuesday trading.

So what

Archer is one of several companies racing to develop electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs. These so-called "flying taxis" aren't big enough to replace commercial aircraft, but could play a valuable role flying over city traffic jams or connecting city airports to nearby suburbs.

It is an intriguing technology with a substantial potential addressable market, but also one with considerable competition. Archer is racing to get a product to market against other start-ups, including Joby Aviation, Lilium, and Vertical Aerospace, as well as big-pocketed aerospace companies including Boeing, Textron, and Embraer.

With so much competition, the first few companies to get their designs through the FAA should have a clear advantage. On Tuesday, Archer announced the appointment of former acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen as chief safety officer to help the company navigate that process.

Now what

It would be wrong to imply that having a former FAA heavyweight on board will somehow help Archer game the regulatory approval system. The FAA has a clear set of guidelines it will follow, and the designs submitted by Archer and others will only be cleared if and when they hit the requirements. However, having someone in house who is deeply familiar with the FAA and its operations can help as Archer works to make sure it fulfills the requirements.

Investors have every reason to be excited about the potential but need to be careful not to get ahead of themselves. The eVTOL space still carries a lot of risk, and given the number of competitors, it is not clear that every company will be a success. At best, there is still a long, difficult path ahead before approval will be granted.

Therefore, Archer and other eVTOL companies should be kept as a small part of a well-diversified portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Archer Aviation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Lou Whiteman has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool recommends Textron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.