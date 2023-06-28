News & Insights

Markets
ACHR

Why Archer Aviation Stock Is Flying High Today

June 28, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by Rich Smith for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of San Jose-based flying taxi company Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) took off Wednesday morning, rising 14% through 1:15 p.m. ET -- and they're not looking back. It's no great mystery why.

This morning, in an SC 13D/A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Archer revealed that automobile company Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), maker of Dodge Ram trucks and Jeep SUVs, has taken a 10.6% stake in the maker and operator of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

So what

According to the filing, Stellantis paid $25 million to acquire 6.3 million shares of Archer Aviation stock at an average price of $3.94 per share. Far from selling its shares at a loss in order to grab cash, therefore, it appears Archer was able to convince Stellantis to pay a premium -- last night, Archer shares closed at just $3.39 per share.

Nor was this Stellantis' first purchase of Archer stock. Turns out, this latest purchase (amounting to 3.4% of shares outstanding) lifted Stellantis's stake in the company to 10.6%. What's more, additional information in the filing appears to imply that Stellantis is intending to grow its stake, eventually, to as much as 12.5% of Archer's shares outstanding.

Now what

Investors are obviously thrilled at Stellantis' support. Although Archer had $445 million in cash to its credit at last report, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence show that this cash hoard is dwindling at an alarming -- and accelerating -- rate as Archer moves toward production at scale. Two years ago, Archer's balance sheet showed $746.6 million. But while that appears to suggest a cash burn rate of only about $150 million a year, in fact, the company's latest financials reveal that over the last 12 months Archer burned through $245 million in cash.

The fact that Stellantis is willing to keep pouring money into the stock, therefore, comes as a big vote of confidence.

That being said, it's perhaps not as big a vote of confidence as investors think. In contrast to Archer, you see, Stellantis is practically overflowing with cash -- $52.6 billion worth in fact. Against that backdrop, a $25 million investment in Archer really amounts to little more than pocket change for Stellantis, albeit pocket change that could deliver a very big potential reward if the investment pays off, Archer dominates the air taxi market, and Stellantis ends up owning 10% of it.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Archer Aviation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Rich Smith has positions in Stellantis. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR
STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.