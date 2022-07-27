Why Archer Aviation Is Flying High Today

What happened

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) received a strong endorsement from a Wall Street analyst, and investors are buying in. Shares of the electric plane start-up gained as much as 14% on Wednesday after it was initiated with an outperform rating at Raymond James.

So what

Archer is one of a handful of companies working to develop electric airplanes capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs. They are small planes best suited for flying over city traffic jams or connecting city airports to nearby suburbs, leading some to describe them as flying taxis.

It is a promising technology with a huge potential addressable market, but with a lot of competition. Archer is racing to get a product to market against fellow start-ups Joby Aviation, Lilium, and Vertical Aerospace, as well as big-pocketed aerospace companies including Boeing, Textron, and Embraer.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth likes Archer's chances to be among the winners. The analyst initiated coverage on a number of these companies with a generally favorable outlook and said that Archer shares are particularly compelling on a relative valuation basis.

Syth said that although Archer doesn't have some of the intellectual property chops that others have, it has a relatively clear path to market and regulatory approval. The analyst assigned an $8 price target to the stock, more than double where Archer shares are trading even with Wednesday's jump.

Now what

Archer has a lot of big-named partners, including automaker Stellantis, providing manufacturing support, and United Airlines Holdings, signed up with a preorder of $1 billion worth of aircraft.

This stock is not without risk. There is still a massive challenge up ahead as Archer attempts to win regulatory approval and begin manufacturing at scale.

But the company does appear to be moving in the right direction. Investors at least on Wednesday are buying into the potential.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Archer Aviation Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Lou Whiteman has positions in Joby Aviation, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Textron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.