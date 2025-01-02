Why Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) standing at $9.57, reflecting a -1.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 40.09% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Aviation Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.24%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.51% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Aviation Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

