Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today

What happened

Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%.

So what

Under the terms of the deal, BP will purchase Archaea Energy for roughly $4.1 billion, including its net debt of $800 million. The $26-per-share transaction price represents a premium of about 38% to Archaea's volume-weighted average stock price over the prior 30-day period. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

BP intends to use its bountiful financial resources to accelerate the growth of Archaea's leading RNG production platform. The two companies also intend to market Archaea's renewable energy to BP's customers that are striving to progress toward their increasingly crucial decarbonization goals.

"BP is a world-class partner and a strong fit for Archaea, with a strategic focus on bioenergy and an operational history in the RNG value chain that is fully aligned with ours and our partners," Archaea CEO Nick Stork said in a press release.

Now what

Archaea partners with farmers and landfill owners to build and operate RNG facilities that produce low-carbon fuel from waste emissions. These facilities harvest biogas that would otherwise be flared or vented. It's a promising area of the rapidly expanding renewable energy market. BP estimates that global demand for biogas will increase more than 25-fold from 2019 to 2050.

10 stocks we like better than BP

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and BP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.