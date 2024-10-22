Why Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Arch Capital Group (ACGL) standing at $107.79, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

The property and casualty insurer's stock has dropped by 4.54% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.98, indicating a 14.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion, up 14.87% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $16.03 billion, indicating changes of +7.22% and +18.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.58% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arch Capital Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.04, which means Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ACGL has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

