Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) rocketed higher on Wednesday morning in response to a court ruling in its favor. The stock was up 70.2% at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday.

So what

Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) attempt to avoid paying royalties on the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology that its COVID vaccine relies upon took another turn for the worse. A court of appeals decision filed today affirms the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's previous decision not to invalidate Arbutus Biopharma's patents covering LNPs.

Image source: Getty Images.

LNPs are the tiny fat bubbles that encase RNA-based vaccines and therapies, allowing them to travel through the bloodstream to their destination. Licensing the technology has long been part of Arbutus Biopharma's business plan. The company currently receives royalties from Alnylam (NASDAQ: ALNY) on sales of Onpattro at a rate of up to 2.33% of global net sales.

Now what

Moderna's claim that Arbutus Biopharma's LNP technology was too obvious to be patentable is a hard line to swallow. Years ago, Moderna thought Arbutus' LNP technology was important enough to license it for a handful of vaccine targets, none of which were COVID-19.

Figuring out exactly how much revenue Arbutus can expect from Moderna is going to be tricky. In 2018, Arbutus spun out its LNP technology into a separate company it still owns 16% of, called Genevant.

10 stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Arbutus Biopharma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.