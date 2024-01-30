Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 6.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $320.6 million, showing steadiness compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.04.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

