Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 13.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 23.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $279.61 million, indicating a 16.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.12.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

